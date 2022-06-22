Mika, designer Marla Wynne Ginsburg go fashion forward with one-of-a-kind Know Your Value shirt

When women support women, incredible things happen.

That’s why Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski and designer Marla Wynne Ginsburg are partnering to create a one-of-a-kind shirt featuring inspirational quotes of empowerment to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023.

Ginsburg and Brzezinski are asking the Know Your Value community to participate in designing the shirt by sharing words that describe the women they value or the adjectives they use to describe their best selves.

The two will then select their favorite words that will be incorporated on the shirts, which will be part of Ginsburg’s March 2023 collection. The printed blouse will be sold on HSN, and all proceeds will go to Women for Women International, a non-profit humanitarian organization that provides practical and moral support to female survivors of war.

Ginsburg, 66, was an honoree on Know Your Value and Forbes’ inaugural 50 Over 50 list , which celebrated 50 women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often by overcoming formidable odds or barriers.

Ginsburg was a high-ranking television producer, whose career prospects and investments were wiped out after the 2007 television strike and the 2008 recession. In 2009, Ginsburg bought a sewing machine and taught herself to make clothes. The outcome was her fashion brand MarlaWynne, which focuses on “real woman sizes.” The brand has found big success on QVC and HSN, with revenue last year topping $60 million.

Ginsburg told Know Your Value that she loves creating prints that are as meaningful as they are beautiful.

“Sometimes we all need to be reminded of our value,” said Ginsburg while talking about the Know Your Value shirts. “This piece is intended to be that reminder. We hope women will wear it with confidence and pride.”

Click here to participate in designing the Know Your Value shirt in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Also nominations for the 2022 Know Your Value and Forbes’ “50 Over 50” list ARE still open!! If you know someone who is actively stepping into their power in their sixth decade or beyond, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to learn more.