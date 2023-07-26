Britney Spears' biggest hits are getting a feminist, fairy-tale makeover

Fairy tale princesses are transformed by a feminist awakening in a new Broadway musical featuring songs from pop icon Britney Spears.

The musical, “Once Upon a One More Time,” tells the stories of Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty the Little Mermaid and more. The princesses’ point of view, however, change after they read Betty Friedan’s classic, “The Feminine Mystique.” The women realize Prince Charming isn’t necessarily synonymous with a “happily ever after.”

“Gimme More!” as Spears would sing.

Brooke Dillman, who plays the O.F.G. – the Original Fairy Godmother in the show, said Britney Spears’ music fits perfectly in the storyline. Less than two years after being freed from her conservatorship, Spears fully authorized her hit songs to used in the musical.

“Britney is and always has been a modern career woman - even when she was a little girl. Britney’s music fits seamlessly in this story of the princesses’ feminist awakening,” said Dillman.

Dillman, 56, made her Broadway debut in the show after a 20+ year acting career in film and television. In the musical, it’s her who teaches the princesses lessons in Friedan's book, encourages them to break free and refuse to be damsels in distress.

Brooke Dillman plays the role of the O.F.G., the Original Fairy Godmother, in "Once Upon a One More Time" -- her first ever Broadway role. Emilio Madrid

“‘The Feminine Mystique’” is as relevant today as it was when it was written,” Dillman said. “I come out of the stage door every night [after the performance] and there are young women thanking the show and [me as the] O.F.G. for re-introducing them to [the lessons from the book].”

Know Your Value recently chatted with Dillman about her role as the O.F.G. and what she hopes audience members will take away from the story. The conversation below has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Know Your Value: In the show, your character is not only the O.F.G to the princesses including Cinderella, but also to a young girl in Brooklyn. You teach the young women and little girl to write her own stories and create their own happily ever after. What’s the biggest takeaway from the show?

Aisha Jackson as Snow White in "Once Upon a One More Time." Matthew Murphy

Dillman: To me, the takeaway of the show is in the scene where Cinderella has let “The Feminine Mystique” fall into the hands of the stepfamily. And when Cinderella asks O.F.G. to get the book back for her, the O.F.G. then teaches Cinderella the importance as self-reliance. The takeaway is: don’t wait for magic to happen, get out there and bring the action!

Know Your Value: Did you learn anything from the show’s story that has transferred to your life and approach to women’s empowerment today?

Dillman: From being a part of this show, I’ve really taken to heart that it’s OK [as a woman] to want more. Women, as mothers and wives, feel guilty for wanting more. I’ve always felt that way too. But I’m done with that nonsense.

Actress Brooke Dillman Vivacity Media Group

Know Your Value: Know Your Value and Forbes are gearing up to launch our third annual “50 Over 50” list, which spotlights women who are proving that success has no age limit. Do you have any advice for women over 50, like yourself, who are considering taking on new projects or making a career pivot?

Dillman: My advice is to say yes and jump right in! The more my face falls, the more gray my hair gets, the more my joints creak, the more fulfilling my life and career has become. I don’t have time for the naysayers anymore. I’m 56 and I just had my Broadway debut. Getting old is magical!