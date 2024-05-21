The advice Alicia Keys wishes she could tell her teenage self

Alicia Keys has found incredible success in music, acting, writing books, taking on multiple business ventures … and now Broadway.

The Grammy Award-winning artist, alongside Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz, brought their coming-of-age musical “Hell’s Kitchen” to the world. It features songs composed and arranged by Keys and is a fictional story inspired by life experiences of the legendary New Yorker. The show has now earned 13 Tony nominations, including for Best Musical.

Keys appeared on Tuesday’s “Morning Joe” to talk about Hell’s Kitchen, which tells the story of 17-year-old Ali and her mom, who share a cramped apartment near Times Square. Ali wants to live out her NYC dreams, but her mom is afraid her daughter will repeat her own mistakes.

“Morning Joe” co-host and Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski asked Keys what advice she would give to her teen self, or 17-year-old Ali.

“You actually know who you are,” said Keys. “You really are clear who you are. I think the world makes us think we don’t know who we are. The world makes us think we aren’t good enough to stand on our own ideas and concepts.”

The singer continued: “Looking back even on my teen years, I doubted everything. I thought [others] knew more than I did. But they don’t. you know you, so continue on your vision. Follow your heart, your spirit. And of course you’re gonna learn — but you know you.”

Brzezinski noted that Keys has taken several career pivots, including her latest turn to Broadway.

“I’ve learned that we have a much longer runway than we ever at least when I was a girl imagined. Did you always see that runway?” asked Brzezinski.

“I feel like I did have the sense that things were possible. I didn’t always feel super confident on how I was going to get there or that I had everything that it took... But I did have the feeling that things were possible,” shared Keys. “And I think that went back to my mother taking me to Broadway plays when I was a kid. Seeing worlds imagined, being exposed to culture in New York City. I think these are things that allow people to know there are a variety ways to express yourselves. There are options. That’s what I love about ‘Hell’s Kitchen’…There’s no limit on who we can become.”