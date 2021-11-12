Know Your Value and Forbes' 50 Over 50 initiative is going global

Forbes and Know Your Value’s 50 Over 50 initiative is coming to Europe and Asia.

The move comes after the success of this year’s launch of the 50 Over 50 list, which highlighted women over the age of 50 who are shattering age and gender norms across all sectors of the American economy and culture.

To that end, Forbes and Mika Brzezinski’s Know Your Value are putting together two brand-new 50 Over 50 lists: 50 Over 50 Asia and 50 Over 50 Europe.

"I couldn't be more excited about this collaboration going global," said Brzezinski. "This list sends a message to young women everywhere that they have a long runway paved by incredible women across the globe. They can plan out their lives, pace out their families, and absolutely and positively have it all."

Though the geographies are different, what Forbes and Know Your Value are looking for remains the same: women who are actively stepping into their power in their sixth decade or beyond.

We’re looking for stories about accelerating or recreating careers to reach the highest echelons of a business or field after turning 50—with an eye on women who have overcome significant odds.

Do you know someone who belongs on one of these lists? Nominate them for the 50 Over 50 Europe or Asia today.

Full nomination guidelines are below and see our inaugural 50 Over 50 here.

Nomination Guidelines:

• Open to women whose residence or work is primarily based in Europe and Asia, born on or before December 31, 1970.

• Candidates should reflect the full range of career and passion project paths, including entrepreneurs and business owners; nonprofit and philanthropy leaders; public servants, policymakers and social advocates; C-Suite executives; VCs, angels and financiers; STEM visionaries; and arts and culture creators and producers.

• Fill out the form here, making sure all the information is accurate and, most important, highlights why you or your nominees should be on this list. Remember to include how you shifted or accelerated your career at midlife. We also welcome nominations from family, friends and colleagues.

• Nominations will be vetted by our editors and judges. Semifinalists will be contacted for any additional material and to confirm information.