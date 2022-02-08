Hillary Rodham Clinton to headline Forbes and Know Your Value's 30/50 summit

Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski announced on Tuesday that former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will headline the inaugural Forbes 30/50 Summit, a global event gathering generations of women from both the “30 Under 30” list and “50 Over 50” list in Abu Dhabi in March to mark International Women’s Day. Clinton will receive the Forbes International Women’s Day Lifetime Achievement Award to commemorate her leadership and influential voice on the global stage in advancing the cause of women and fighting for gender equity.

Brzezinski will interview Secretary Clinton on-stage, as part of the award acceptance, exploring a lifetime of defining moments: from her commencement speech at Wellesley College in 1969 where as a young woman she advocated for dissent in the face of injustice, to her “call to action” at the United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women as First Lady where she proclaimed that “women’s rights are human rights,” to her work as a U.S. Senator and Secretary of State where she made women’s rights a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy.

“Hillary Clinton helped shape and define an era in which women rose in protest, changed the conversation and ultimately came to power,” said Brzezinski. “The movement that she helped catalyze and still drives today has provided the inspiration for us to do more, and that’s what we plan to do in Abu Dhabi at the first-ever International Women’s Day event.”

The interview will take place on International Women’s Day, March 8, and will exclusively air on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

In 2011, Forbes launched “30 Under 30,” the world’s most influential list of young leaders. A decade later, in 2021, Forbes and Know Your Value launched another initiative called “50 Over 50,” celebrating age-defying leaders and entrepreneurs. The summit will bring together the most powerful global leaders, including honorees from Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and 50 Over 50 lists, with the mission of forming world-changing alliances.

Other speakers at the Forbes 30/50 Summit include:

Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO, ARK Investment Management who was featured on Forbes’ Cover in 2021

who was featured on Forbes’ Cover in 2021 Actress and singer, Lexi Underwood , best known for her role as Pearl Warren in Little Fires Everywhere

, best known for her role as Pearl Warren in Little Fires Everywhere HRH Princess Lamia bint Majid al-Saud, Secretary General at Alwaleed Philanthropies

Secretary General at Alwaleed Philanthropies Huda Kattan, influencer and founder of Huda Beauty

Huma Abedin, former State Department Deputy Chief of Staff and Vice Chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign

and Vice Chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign Jenny Just, Entrepreneur and fintech disruptor, co-founder and managing partner at PEAK6 Investments

and fintech disruptor, co-founder and managing partner at PEAK6 Investments Dr. Precious Moloi Motsepe, Cofounder & CEO, Motsepe Foundation and Founder & CEO, African Fashion International (AFI)

and Founder & CEO, African Fashion International (AFI) TikTok star Loren Gray

Paulina Porizkova, supermodel, actress, and author.

Over the next three years, the 30-50 summit will be hosted in Abu Dhabi, a global city with ambitious plans to become a sustainable world class capital and knowledge economy. This event will be a powerful catalyst for change, in a region that has lagged in gender equality.

“Advancing women serves the cause of advancing the world itself, and the Forbes 30/50 Summit will create unprecedented opportunities for multigenerational mentorship,” said Randall Lane, chief content officer and editor of Forbes. “There is no one more fitting than Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton to receive the Forbes International Women’s Day Lifetime Achievement Award.”