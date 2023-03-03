Why women are twice as likely than men to develop an eating disorder

Nearly 20 million women in the United States will develop an eating disorder in their lifetime. And women are twice as likely than men to be affected.

“I would say [the reason eating disorders are more prevalent in women] is due to many factors. Some of that may be biological and hormonal,” explained Dr. Kimberly Dennis, who has been treating people with eating disorders for over a decade. “We know that these are genetic and brain diseases. But we also know there are social pressures. And cultural pressures on women specifically tend to be a lot more intense.”

Social and cultural pressures for women and girls to look thin start at a very young age Studies show eating disorders can develop in children as young as 5 years old and can impact adults in their 80s.

The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders shows staggering statistics of eating disorders in children and young adults:

42 percent of 1st to 3rd grade girls want to be thinner

35 to 57 percent of adolescent girls engage in crash dieting, fasting, self-induced vomiting, diet pills, or laxatives

In a college campus survey, 91 percent of the women admitted to controlling their weight through dieting

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Dr. Dennis.

Dr. Kimberly Dennis has been treating people with an eating disorder for over a decade. Courtesy of SunCloud.

Dr. Dennis is based in Illinois and is currently CEO and Chief Medical Officer at SunCloud Health. Prior to her current role, Dr. Dennis started a residential treatment center in 2005 specifically for girls and women with eating disorders, addictions and trauma.

Dr. Dennis’ clients at SunCloud range from children as young as 12 to seniors in their 60s.

Experts like Dr. Dennis are working to treat patients early and break the stigma that still surrounds eating disorders. Thankfully, Dr. Dennis noted, the stigma has lessened in the past 20 years with more women speaking out about their experiences, in addition to more available support groups.

Celebrities and athletes alike have also been opening up about their struggle with eating disorders.

Lady Gaga has recently opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder. Vincenzo Pinto / AFP-Getty Images file

Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift’s October release of Midnights, for example, referred to her own disordered eating experience. Singer Lady Gaga has also recently spoken out an eating disorder as well. At a conference, Gaga said, “I used to throw up all the time in high school … It’s really hard, but you’ve got to talk to somebody about it.”

Gaga continued, “Weight is still a struggle. Every video I’m in, every magazine cover, they stretch you — they make you perfect. It’s not real life … I’m gonna say this about girls: The dieting wars have got to stop. Everyone just knock it off. Because at the end of the day, it’s affecting kids your age. And it’s making girls sick.”

As the cause of over 10,000 deaths a year, eating disorders are one of the deadliest mental illnesses in the US, only second to opiod overdose. Twenty-six percent of people with an eating disorder attempt suicide.

“There’s a lot of work to do… and if you are struggling with obsessions… about your look, what you’re eating, what you’re size is … seek help,” urged Dr. Dennis.

If you are struggling, the National Eating Disorder Association is available to text, call or online chat every day of the week at 1-800-931-2237.