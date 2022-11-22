5 podcasts about gratitude that will uplift you this holiday season

As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s a time when we’re reminded to take a moment and think about what we are grateful for. Practicing gratitude influences your physical health and mental health — helping you to feel happier and healthier. But how do you effectively practice gratitude?

We asked JJ Ramberg, founder of Goodpods, to put together a podcast playlist of her favorite episodes about gratitude. Here are her top picks:

Measures of Gratitude, “What is Gratitude?” (21 minutes)

"Guest Emiliana Simon-Thomas, the science director at the Greater Good Science Center defines what it means to be grateful and why it’s important to focus on our own gratitude — both at home and at work. When we are grateful, we are happier, more resilient and have an easier time facing hard times," said Ramberg.

The Gratitude Diaries, “The Wine Challenge” (6 minutes)

"Host Janice Kaplan uses a glass of wine to illustrate how we think about things changes our experience with them. She shares a study which proved that when people thought they were drinking expensive wine, they actually enjoyed it more than what they thought was cheaper wine — even if it turned out the bottles were the same," said Ramberg. "Her point, if we are grateful for what we have, we will experience them differently."

Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin, “Practice Gratitude - You’ll be Grateful” (9 minutes)

"Financial expert Nicole Lapin explains how practicing gratitude makes your brain happier by creating a positive feedback loop," said Ramberg. "She gives listeners easy-to-follow tips on how to make the mechanism in our brains that is responsible for happiness more powerful. And, she shares her own practice that we can use as an inspiration to start ours."

The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos, “Grateful Expectations” (26 min)

"Dr. Santos speaks with Professor David DeSteno, the author of “Emotional Success: The Power of Gratitude, Compassion and Pride” about the importance of taking time to recognize how people have been nice to you and what you can do to be nice to them in return," explained Ramberg. " It turns out that gratitude and compassion are much more powerful than willpower."