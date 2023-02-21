7 awesome women's health podcasts that empower and inform

Many of us made New Year's resolutions to improve our health so we can live happier, more fulfilled lives. And if you’re like most Americans, chances are you may have fallen off the resolution bandwagon now that we’re well into February.

Only 8 percent of Americans who make a New Year's resolution actually keep them for the entire year, while 80 percent have completely failed by February.

So, if you need a dose of motivation and inspiration, JJ Ramberg, founder of podcast discovery app, Goodpods, put together a playlist of her favorite episodes about women’s health.

Check out Ramberg’s picks below:

Host Adrienne Herbert gives us a quick hit on five actions we need to take if we want to live a healthier and happier life. “She asks us to look at our daily routines and take stock of how much we engage in each of these practices,” explained Ramberg.

2. Feel Better, Live More: Daily Habits to Reduce Stress and Anxiety with Dr. Tara Swart (11 min)

“This episode teaches us how to incorporate micro-habits into our days that will help both our brains and our body deal with stress. These five minute interventions – which can happen anytime in the day – may have a significant impact on our health,” said Ramberg.

This episode compares how we take care of our bodies to how we take care of our cars – many of us just keep ignoring it until we cannot move anymore. “Physical therapist Vinh Pham explains how simple exercises are the best defense against chronic pain,” said Ramberg.

4. Be Calm and Relaxed: 8 Hours of Rain Sounds, Thunderstorms and Lightning (8 hrs)

“We cannot talk about women’s health without recognizing how important it is to sleep. This episode is a mix of rain and thunderstorm sounds to help you go right to sleep,” said Ramberg.

5. On Being with Krista Tippet: Kimberley Wilson - Whole Body Mental Health (50 min)

Psychologist Kemberly Wison speaks with Krista Tippet about whole body mental health – and how the gut-brain axis and the vagus nerve connect our mental wellbeing and our physical wellbeing.

“Our misunderstanding of these connections led us to falsely compartmentalize physical and mental health in the past, but they are intertwined. This episode shows us ways we can act upon this knowledge to live healthier lives,” noted Ramberg.

6. The Nutrition Diva’s Quick and Dirty Tips for Eating Well and Feeling Fabulous: How Much Water Do You Really Need To Drink (9 min)

Do you drink enough water each day? And how much water is enough? Is it eight cups a day? More or less?

“Nutritionist Monica Reinagal digs into the research and recommendations on how much we should really be drinking,” explained Ramberg.

7. The Balanced Life Podcast: How To Use Breath to Help Our Health and Well-being (36 min)

“When it comes to your well-being, you don’t often think of your breath as a contributing factor. Yet, the quality of your breath is essential for healthy living. Changing the way you breathe can positively impact your body and your life. Host Robin Long explains how,” said Ramberg.