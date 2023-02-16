Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska to speak at Know Your Value, Forbes' 30/50 Summit

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska will speak at Know Your Value and Forbes’ upcoming 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Mika Brzezinski made the announcement on Thursday's “Morning Joe,” calling Zelenska “a symbol of extraordinary courage, representing the women and families in her country.”

Brzezinski said Zelenska would appear virtually alongside herself, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and more.

In the year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelenska has become the face of women and families fighting for their lives in the country. Last year, she travelled to Washington D.C. and met with President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. She also spoke to Congress, telling lawmakers she was there not just as a first lady, but also as a mother and daughter. Showing photos of Ukrainian children killed by Russian rockets, she said, “I’m asking for something I would never want to ask for: I am asking for weapons—weapons that would not be used to wage a war on somebody else’s land but to protect one’s home and the right to wake up alive in that home.”

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska speaks to members of Congress at the Capitol on July 20, 2022. Jabin Botsford / Pool via Getty Images file

The annual summit will gather generations of women from both the Forbes “30 Under 30” and the “50 Over 50” lists from March 7-10 over International Women’s Day. The event draws young super-achievers who innovate alongside legends and icons with priceless experience. Attendees will forge new bonds, collaborate, and innovate in order to become smarter about all it takes to lead.

Other confirmed speakers include Clinton, tennis legend Billie Jean King, actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba, education activist Malala Yousafzai, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, groundbreaking ballet dancer Misty Copeland, businesswoman Ayesha Curry, actress Catherine O’Hara and many more.

Click here for more information about the 30/50 summit.