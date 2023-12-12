Meg Ryan, Suze Orman, Sheila Johnson to headline Forbes and Know Your Value’s 30/50 Summit

Know Your Value and Forbes are gearing up for its third annual 30/50 Summit, a global event gathering generations of women from both the “30 Under 30” and “50 Over 50” lists.

The event, which will take place in Abu Dhabi March 5-8 during International Women’s Day, will be headlined by actress Meg Ryan, personal finance expert Suze Orman, and founder and CEO of Salamander Collection — who made history as America’s first Black, female billionaire after co-founding BET, Sheila Johnson.

“Together with Forbes, we’re once again shining a light on generations of the most influential female leaders and innovators,” said Mika Brzezinski, founder of Know Your Value and co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “There is nothing greater than bringing all of us together during International Women’s Day for the third consecutive year.”

Additional speakers who will take the stage include:

-Vanessa Nakate, Climate Justice Activist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

-Xiye Bastida, Cofounder, Re-Earth Initiative

-Stacey Bendet Eisner, CEO & Creative Director, alice + olivia

-Drea Okeke, Content Creator, Entrepreneur, and Host

-Michelle Zatlyn, Cofounder, President, and COO, Cloudflare

-HH AlSayyida Basma Al Said, Founder, Awareness Campaign for Mental Health-Not Alone

-Alia Bhatt, Actress

And additional names will be announced soon.

Chaired by Brzezinski, the unique 30/50 Summit focuses on mentorship and building cross-generational alliances to provide guidance and insights to women at every stage of their career, while also offering diverse perspectives and rich cultural immersion in the vibrant capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi.

Mentorship, collaboration and innovation are key themes of the 2024 30/50 Summit. From Under 30 and Over 50 communities, to world leaders from policy, business and NGOs, everyone is asked to share and forge new bonds, working together to help attendees become smarter about technology, leadership and all that it takes to lead.

The Forbes 30/50 Summit is the physical headquarters for International Women’s Day, according to Maggie McGrath, editor, ForbesWomen. “This event is unlike anything else — bringing women together from all around the world and across generations to engage, learn and uplift makes it one of the most powerful gatherings of the year.”

For more information about the 2024 Forbes 30/50 Summit, click here.