The most inspiring moments from Know Your Value and Forbes' 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

The summit brought together over 500 women from 50 countries on and around International Women's Day.
From left to right: Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, tennis icon Billie Jean King, and Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska at the 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi on March 8, 2023.
By Know Your Value staff

Last week, in honor of International Women's Day, Forbes and Know Your Value hosted our annual 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Inspiring women leaders and champions of equality from all around the world took the stage, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, tennis icon Billie Jean King, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, actress Catherine O'Hara and many more.

The historic event brought together over 500 women from 50 different countries.

Here's a recap of the event:

