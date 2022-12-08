Know Your Value, Forbes reveal star-studded lineup for 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

Know Your Value and Forbes on Thursday revealed an impressive slate of speakers for the second annual 30/50 Summit, a global event gathering generations of women from both the “30 Under 30” and “50 Over 50” lists.

The summit, which will take place in Abu Dhabi from March 7-10 during International Women’s Day, will be headlined by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Malala Yousafzai, Gloria Steinem and Ayesha Curry will be speakers at Forbes and Know Your Value's 30/50 summit in Abu Dhabi.

Also joining Clinton will be:

-Malala Yousafzai, co-fouder, Malala Fund

-Gloria Steinem, journalist and activist

-Ayesha Curry, founder and CEO of Sweet July

-Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award winning actress and writer

-Mo Abudu, CEO, EbonyLife Media

-Mandana Dayani, creator and co-founder of “I am a vote”

In 2011, Forbes launched its “30 Under 30” franchise, and a decade later partnered with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski of Know Your Value to establish “50 Over 50.” The 30/50 Summit, which took place for the first time in 2022, focuses on creating cross-generational alliances to provide guidance and insights to women at every stage of their career, while also offering diverse perspectives and rich cultural immersion.

“We’ll talk professional success, personal fulfillment and especially impact,” said Brzezinski. “We’ll spend time with true icons, including Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem and Malala Yousafzai. And, we’ll network and build relationships and connections that can change the world.”

The summit will focus on mentorship, collaboration and innovation. From the under-30 and over-50 communities, to world leaders from policy, business and NGOs, all summit participants will forge new bonds, working together to help attendees become smarter about technology, leadership, and all that it takes to lead.

As was the inaugural event in March of this year, the Forbes 30/50 Summit serves as a physical headquarters for International Women’s Day, said Randall Lane, chief content officer and editor of Forbes. “The way that this event brings women together from around the world and across generations to share insights, build relationships and pay it forward is unlike anything else – and we’re thrilled to be returning to Abu Dhabi to do just that.”

“Come join us in Abu Dhabi, the safest city in the world, and experience International Women’s Day in the most incredible way possible,” added Brzezinski. “Three days of ambition, inspiration and giving back as we show the world what can happen when women of all generations lift each other up and pay it forward.”