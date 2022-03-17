Nominate a woman for Know Your Value and Forbes' 2022 '50 Over 50' list HERE!

Know Your Value and Forbes’ “50 Over 50” list is back, and it’s bigger than ever.

The first list was launched in 2021 to spotlight women over the age of 50 who are shattering age and gender norms across every sector of business, politics, the sciences and society. And now, nominations are open for the 2022 list!

Produced in partnership with Forbes and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski and her Know Your Value initiative, the “50 Over 50” list is a collection of women who reject the conventional wisdom that their best years are behind them.

Last year, Forbes and Know Your Value received more than 10,000 submissions and the list expand from the U.S. to Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We discovered with the first U.S. list that we immediately had to go global,” said Brzezinski. “…We are in a moment where women in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and even 90s are having more impact than they could have ever imagined.

Brzezinski noted that the list created an “instant community,” with the recent, annual 30-50 summit in Abu Dhabi, which coincided with International Women’s Day.

“International Women’s Day now has global capital,” said Brzezinski. "The 30-50 summit brings together generations of women in a way that changes lives and careers forever. Our emphasis is on mentoring and the 50 Over 50 list has started a massive mentoring movement."

Know Your Value founder and "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski. Rebecca Miller for Forbes

Know Your Value and Forbes are currently seeking women who are actively stepping into their power in their sixth decade or beyond for its 2022 list.

We’re looking for stories about accelerating or recreating careers to reach the highest echelons of a business or field after turning 50—with an eye on women who have overcome significant odds and are creating businesses at scale.

Submit your nomination for the “50 Over 50” 2022 list here today! The full guidelines are below:

• Open to women whose residence or work is primarily based in the United States, born on or before December 31, 1971.

• Candidates should reflect the full range of career and passion-project paths, including entrepreneurs and business owners; nonprofit and philanthropy leaders; public servants, policymakers and social advocates; C-suite executives; VCs, angels and financiers; STEM visionaries; and arts and culture creators and producers.

• For founders and CEOs, we’re looking for businesses with a minimum of $20 million in annual revenue.

• Fill out the form, making sure all the information is accurate and, most important, highlights why you or your nominees should be on this list. Remember to include how you shifted or accelerated your career at midlife and the impact you’ve made in your field or community.

• We also welcome nominations from family, friends and colleagues. • Nominations will be vetted by our editors and judges. Semifinalists will be contacted for any additional material and to confirm information.

• The deadline to submit all nominations for the U.S. list is 11:59pm ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Stay tuned for the deadlines for 50 Over 50 Asia and EMEA.