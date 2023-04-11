'Don't be afraid to go after the money': Eyewear company founders share what they learned at 30/50 summit

When Brooklyn-based entrepreneurs Nancey Harris and Tracy Green were invited to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in February to talk about their luxury eyewear brand, Vontelle, they had no idea it would lead to a trip to Abu Dhabi — and unparalleled networking opportunities — just a few weeks later.

That’s exactly what happened when both women were surprised by “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski – who was also a guest on the show – with an invitation to her second annual 30/50 summit with Forbes and Know Your Value. The international summit gathered some of the world’s most powerful women.

“I couldn't believe it. I think you can see my face,” Green recounted. My mouth was wide open…I was in shock. Complete shock.”

In the spirit of paying it forward, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and Forbes teamed up to provide the two women with airfare and lodging.

The summit, which took place March 7 to 10, on and around International Women’s Day, featured many icons, trailblazers, business leaders, and more, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, ballet dancer Misty Copeland.

The summit brought together over 500 women from 50 countries, including many honorees from Know Your Value and Forbes “50 Over 50” list and women from Forbes “30 Under 30” list. The event provided networking opportunities, panel discussions and rich cultural immersion.

Harris and Green said one of their most memorable moments was meeting tennis legend and equal pay activist Billie Jean King over breakfast. The three women bonded over the shortcomings of eyewear design that are often manufactured with one-size-fits-all features.

Green recounted how King pulled off her glasses and pointed out the bothersome marks that often formed around her nose as a result of wearing glasses most of her life. Green took the opportunity to share Vontelle’s products, which are made specifically to widen the bridges to avoid such marks. “We were so happy because we got to send Billie Jean King sunglasses,” said Green.

Harris and Green – both mothers in their 50s who previously worked in sales and finance – started their company to satisfy the demand for better-fitting, fashion-forward eyewear. Their products are designed with traditional colors and patterns that channel their African, Caribbean and Latin heritage.

While the two women were initially researching the industry and went to their first eyewear expo in Paris, they realized the industry wasn’t very diverse, and therefore the products were not made for people with diverse features.

Mika Brzezinski offered Vontelle eyewear founders Nancey Harris, left, and Tracy Green the invitation to attend the 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Vontelle

“There was no one there that looked like us who owned and operated an eyewear company. And then we realized that was aha moment,” remembered Green.

Since the company launched in 2020, Vontelle has struck deals with Paramount and Nickelodeon to design a line of eyewear for children. Harris and Green hope to continue to build on the success of the eyewear brand.

One of the biggest lessons the women said they learned at the 30/50 summit was the importance of knowing your value.

“Billie Jean King said a lot of men know how to operate in business, but women tend to hold back,” Harris recounted. “And don't be afraid to go after the money. That was key. And there are times that we don't value ourselves enough. And we don't think we're enough as women, we get imposter syndrome. And you should know that you are enough. And if you feel that you can, if you have five or six of those attributes out of the 10, go for it. Go for it even if you don't, because you just never know.”