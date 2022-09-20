The script has been flipped! Mika gets interviewed by her daughter on careers, negotiation and more

Mika Brzezinski is usually the one doing the interviewing, but she recently flipped the script when her 24-year-old daughter, Carlie Hoffer, wanted to ask her a few questions about her career after the age of 50, if she ever felt like giving up, her best advice to young women and more.

The impromptu Q&A took place just before the "Morning Joe" co-host interviewed a big guest for her upcoming “50 Over 50” list, in collaboration with Forbes and Know Your Value. The list, which will come out in early October, celebrates 50 women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life.

“Carlie decided to take some of these questions from the list of our honorees and turn them on me,” Brzezinski explained.

Below is their interview, which has been edited for brevity and clarity:

Carlie: Mom, did you ever imagine your career after 50? And what did you think you'd be doing?

Mika: I did not. I thought it would end at 40. And it almost did. I was fired [from CBS] when I was 39. I had no idea my career would last this long. And I think the message here is that it's a much longer runway than I ever thought, so slow down.

Carlie: What do you consider your greatest accomplishment over age 50? What is the thing you have achieved over the age of 50 that you are most proud of?

Mika: Well, it's always going to be [my daughters]. No matter what age you ask me that question, it's going to be you girls. Professionally, I think the 50 over 50 list and the 30/50 Summit has really given a platform to women who have been really craving recognition and validation for their accomplishments. Women in their 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, we found so many. So, being able to shine a light on this incredible demographic and send a message to the younger women that they have so much more time, that feels pretty good.

Carlie: And what would you say to someone like myself who is younger and might not be where she wants to be quite yet career-wise?

Mika: I'd say relax. The thing that I didn't do was relax and enjoy the moment. Like this moment right here between us is so special! And I openly admit that I was so rushed. Even when you guys were really little, I always felt that I had to be somewhere. I always felt when I was somewhere, I should be somewhere else. And you get lost in that. And the truth is, you have so much time, it's OK. You have way more time than you can even imagine.

Carlie: Has there ever been a moment before the age of 50, or even since turning 50, that you thought about giving up?

Mika: Yes, that was when I was fired, and I thought it was over in terms of my professional career. And actually, it was an 8-year-old you who kept me going because I went to your school when I had told you that I was leaving CBS. I kind of couched it as great news… And you were not happy.

…You were sitting by the lockers, and I said, "Carlie, are you OK? And I said, "I'm going to be home more." And you said, "You can't leave CBS, because it makes you so happy." Kids know. And as a result, I realized I had to keep trying to find another job and admit I'd been fired. Admit my failure. It's OK to fail in front of your kids. It all works out …

Carlie: And last one, which is a good one. How has your negotiation style changed in your 40s versus your 50s?

Mika: I'd say it's changed more dramatically from my 30s to my 50s. In my 30s, I'd be like, "Thank you! Thank you! Let me sign this right here. I'm in. Thank you so much. Can I pay you?" And now I'm like, "This is what I need, and nothing is happening until I get this. End of story." And I don't care. Honestly I don't need it if I don't get it exactly the way I want it. So, you do lose the ability to care in your 50s, in a good way. You care about you and your family. You won't settle.

Carlie: Ok, rapid fire [questions]…Is there an app you can’t live without?

Mika: My Instagram … I need to stop. Should I shut down my account?

Carlie: No…Most used emoji?

Mika: Look, you know I send you hearts all the time or...fire. A lot of flame.

Carlie: What do you want to go by when I have kids?

Mika: Miks [pronounced Meeks]. It’s going to be Miks.

Carlie: Heels or sneakers?

Mika: Sneakers, but I have heels on because I just got these and I really like them.

Carlie: What weather locations do you have on your phone?

Mika: Bar Harbor, Jupiter, Florida, Washington, New York City. Bronxville, Norwich, Vermont, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Washington D.C.