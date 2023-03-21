The risky, bold move this doctor made to change the course of the Covid pandemic

Before the global pandemic, physician-scientist Dr. Aida Habetzion had already reached incredible heights in her career. She was a practicing doctor and a tenured, endowed full professor at Stanford University's School of Medicine.

There, she led a large translation research lab funded by multiple federal grants, the Department of Defense and other foundation grants. Add to that a lengthy list of board memberships, as well as president of the American Pancreas Association for her specialty in gastroenterology and hepatology – and it would seem that her calling had been realized and recognized.

That is until Covid-19 arrived. Today, she is senior vice president, chief medical officer, and head of worldwide medical and safety at Pfizer. Dr. Habtezion is responsible for getting the correct information to patients, doctors and regulatory agencies about how to safely use Pfizer's medications – something of an uphill battle since she started the roll in 2021.

Dr. Habtezion sat down with “Morning Joe” co-host and Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski for a new episode of her podcast, “Mika Straight Up,” where she shared the pivotal moment that prompted her to leave her tenured position and jump into big pharma at a time when the world was grappling with unprecedented mortality, vaccine hesitancy and worsening health disparities.

“It wasn't something that I was expecting, and I tend to think and plan … so it really needed me to become courageous,” Dr. Habtezion told Brzezinski about Pfizer approaching her for the position in 2020. “I focused on the impact that I would have beyond what I was doing.”

That included the purpose blueprint behind the company’s core values: Courage, excellence, equity and joy. “For me, that was like breakthroughs that change patients' lives,” she said. “As a physician-scientist, I always think about my patients. I always think of the unmet need, all the kind of things that patients struggle with.”

Closing the gender gap in global health leadership

According to the World Health Organization, women are almost 70 percent of the global health and social workforce but it is estimated they hold only 25 percent of senior roles.

Dr. Habtezion shared some of the systemic barriers – both direct and indirect – that hold women back on the career ladder in the healthcare field. “Women are caregivers and caretakers, also of aging parents or others [and] sometimes it's difficult,” she said. “ For example, as a scientist, you get out for one or two years … and the struggles is if you move, you become obsolete very quickly.”

Other factors she mentioned included lack of self-advocacy and not asking for promotions, something she herself had struggled with previously. “The advice I would give to other women is to explore, to not be afraid even, to just explore,” she said. “I think that was one of the things maybe I didn't do when I was younger. I tended to be very focused … But I think it's important to explore because that's how one can grow in leadership.”

A mentorship mindset

Dr. Habtezion has dedicated part of her career journey to paying it forward through various forms of mentorship. “I do think that we need to do more of that because I didn't learn the power of mentors and advocates … I didn't even know they existed until a little bit later in my training, until I got to my postdoctoral training years,” she said, noting the benefits of having male allies as well. “Many men had influenced my career, in fact, my mentors were men who really supported and advocated for me.”

Paving the path toward health equity

But the core value that led Dr. Habtezion – originally from Eritrea – to take the role of Pfizer’s medical chief came down to the impact of addressing global health inequities that were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So what we had to think about was, I’m already doing something, I have expertise in certain things – everybody's an expert in something, right?” she said. “If we can embed health equity, that means then we are embedding it into the business and it doesn’t become a separate entity.”

To that end, she was part of the team that launched Pfizer’s Institute of Translational Equitable Medicine, which was founded to prevent, treat, and identify diseases that disproportionately impact underserved and minority populations by conducting research directed at the root causes of these disparities.

“Let’s look at Pfizer's pipeline … what are the disease areas for which we have expertise, for which we are developing therapies, for which we are bringing breakthroughs?” she explained.

Her team found almost 40 diseases where they could concentrate on identifying disparities and improving equitable outcomes. “My heart, of course, is that of equity because of where I come from and because of the kind of patients that I took care [of],” Dr. Habtezion said. “And when we think also of equity, we think about regionally, but there is also that global equity … this is what attracted me.”