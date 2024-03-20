Nominations are open for Forbes and Know Your Value's 2024 '50 over 50' list

Forbes and Know Your Value are officially looking for its next class of women who are proving that success has no age limit.

In 2021, Forbes and Know Your Value released the inaugural “50 Over 50” list, which spotlights women who have rejected the conventional wisdom that their best years are behind them.

These women are leading a movement: We received more than 10,000 submissions for the 2021’s first “50 Over 50” list. And, we’ve since expanded the list from the U.S. to Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. And now, we’re looking to do it for a fourth year in a row.

We continue to seek women who are actively stepping into their power in their sixth decade or beyond. We’re looking for stories about accelerating or recreating careers to reach the highest echelons of a business or field after turning 50—with an eye on women who have overcome significant odds and are creating businesses at scale.

Do you know someone who belongs on our next list? CLICK HERE to submit your nomination here for our 2024 “50 Over 50” list.

The full guidelines are below, and for ideas and inspiration, see our 2023 “50 Over 50” list here, or our inaugural edition here. Check out our guidelines below:

• Open to women whose residence or work is primarily based in the United States, born on or before December 31, 1973. If you turn 50 in 2024 (i.e, if your birth date is 1974 or later), you are too young to be eligible!

• Candidates should reflect the full range of career and passion-project paths, including entrepreneurs and business owners; nonprofit and philanthropy leaders; public servants, policymakers and social advocates; C-suite executives; VCs, angels and financiers; STEM visionaries; and arts and culture creators and producers.

• For founders and CEOs of for-profit businesses, we’re looking for businesses with a minimum of $10 million in annual revenue.

• We do not allow repeats on this list—once someone is a part of the Over 50 community, she is always a part of the Over 50 community—so we kindly request that you nomination people who were not on the 2021, 2022 or 2023 lists.

• Fill out the form here, making sure all the information is accurate and, most important, highlights why you or your nominees should be on this list. Remember to include how you shifted or accelerated your career at midlife and the impact you’ve made in your field or community.

• We also welcome nominations from family, friends and colleagues. • Nominations will be vetted by our editors and judges. Semifinalists will be contacted for any additional material and to confirm information.

• The deadline to submit all nominations for the U.S. list is 11:59pm ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Please stay tuned for the deadlines for 50 Over 50 Asia and EMEA; those lists will have a separate nominations process.)