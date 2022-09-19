5 wardrobe staples every woman needs in her closet this fall

One of the biggest benefits for many of us working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic is that we have largely been able to wear whatever we want. Many of us had to simply throw on a blazer before Zoom call to look presentable. Meanwhile, we could keep on our sweatpants or athleisure leggings, knowing none of our co-workers could see or care.

But now, return-to-office rates are hitting an all time high since the pandemic. And you may be scratching your head wondering what to wear this fall to look put together, but also on-trend enough to meet co-workers or friends for drinks after hours.

The answer lies in strategically adding pieces to your wardrobe that can extend the current life of your closet and increase overall versatility. Given the fall wardrobe is the backbone of a great wardrobe, now is the perfect time to think of your key pieces.

The key to effortless dressing for fall is to layer, layer and layer. With a few extras, it’s the time of year you can keep wearing most of your summer pieces for at least the next 60 days – and maybe longer depending on where you live. There are lots of choices but if you start with these wardrobe staples, you’ll find how easily you can mix in more trendy pieces to create your own signature style.

Cashmere, long sleeve sweater

The long-sleeve cashmere sweater is a “sleeper”. You think it’s for winter but the right cashmere – thinner cashmere around 14 to 19 microns – is soft and fine enough to give you ideal warmth for cool fall mornings while still being breathable throughout the day. Layer your sweater over a fitted T-shirt, or try it under an oversized shirt.

Tall boots

Tall boots are a win because they will extend the life of your long sundresses! A lighter color boot like cognac or grey can coordinate endlessly with your wardrobe, and give you just enough coverage for those cooler late evening get togethers. Add a long-sleeve cashmere sweater on top of your sundress and you’re ready for the warm days and cool nights without having to change.

Trouser pants

The updated silhouette of trouser pants makes them a wardrobe essential for fall. More fitted at the waist and more flowy as you move to the hemline means you get a touch of femininity with this menswear-inspired staple. Front pleats are everywhere! Trouser pants also play nicely with tucked-in fitted tops to make you look longer and leaner and they look great with flats, heels or boots!

Monica Barnett, founder of Blueprint for Style, a wardrobe styling and personal branding company, wearing a cashmere sweater and menswear-inspired blazer. Courtesy of Monica Barnett.

Menswear-inspired blazer

The quintessential layering staple for any woman is a great blazer, and this fall is no exception. Blazers add instant polish to any work outfit, and they also allow you to stay cool or warm up at a moment’s notice. The prevailing silhouette is a slightly longer, leaner blazer but the options are endless. I’d recommend something bright or patterned to pop with your neutrals.

Knit or ribbed midi dress

Chances are pretty good that you have this in your closet right now – a knit or ribbed midi dress. If it’s wool or cotton, you could have worn it all summer but to make it work for fall, add a layer (and your boots)! The knit midi dress can go to work with heels and a blazer, it can go out with some fun footwear, and it can even handle weekends with a fitted tee on top and some sneakers. It’s a versatile must-have for your new fall closet.

Before you shop for your fall staples, check your closet so you only add what you need. Part of being stylish is being responsible. These five pieces will give you a great start to making fall stylish and effortless. They may even help you in your professional pursuits. You know the saying, “dress for the job you want, not the one you have.” So, choose wisely!

Monica Barnett is the founder and chief image curator of Blueprint for Style, a wardrobe styling and personal branding company. She is author of two books, a professional speaker, a style & branding coach, the curator of your Visual Resume™️, and she runs an online style school. Her work has appeared in numerous online and print publications including The Washington Post, Real Simple and The Root. She has client relationships with Marriott International, NBC Universal, Oracle, and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management among others. She focuses on first impressions, authenticity, diversity, and cultural awareness. To find all the ways you can connect with her, go to her website.