Kendis Gibson

Pentagon: More American troops being sent to the U.S./Mexican border

05:40

MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson and his panel discuss the deployment of 3,750 more US forces at the US-Mexico border and previews the President’s State of the Union address.Feb. 3, 2019

  • NAACP President on Northam’s refusal to resign: ‘this is not a partisan issue, this a values issue’

    09:47

  • Editorial Writer on President Trump’s leaked schedule: ‘this is apparently how he prefers to absorb’ information

    05:28

  • The Pentagon announces the deployment of 3,750 additional US forces to the Southwest Border

    05:40

  • NAACP President: Blackface ‘was racist then and it’s racist now’

    04:41

  • Reporter on Michael Jackson documentary: ‘This was bleak. It was horrible. It was graphic.’

    05:34

  • MSNBC Contributor: ‘Roger Stone is the Ultimate Dirty Trickster’

    08:47

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All