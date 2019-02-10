Kendis Gibson

Minnesota senator announces 2020 presidential campaign in speech

23:40

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced her 2020 presidential bid in a speech to a crowd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She emphasized the importance of voting rights, healthcare and education.Feb. 10, 2019

  • Watch full speech: Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces her 2020 presidential bid in Minneapolis

