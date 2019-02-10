Watch full speech: Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces her 2020 presidential bid in Minneapolis

Minnesota senator announces 2020 presidential campaign in speech23:40
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced her 2020 presidential bid in a speech to a crowd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She emphasized the importance of voting rights, healthcare and education.
Watch full speech: Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces her 2020 presidential bid in Minneapolis23:40
AMI is ‘extorting’ Bezos: former federal prosecutor07:28
Analyst: ‘Roger Stone is walking himself into a gag order’07:42
Fairfax allegations, if true, could fit impeachment article09:55
NAACP President on Northam’s refusal to resign: ‘this is not a partisan issue, this a values issue’09:47
Editorial Writer on President Trump’s leaked schedule: ‘this is apparently how he prefers to absorb’ information05:28