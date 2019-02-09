Kendis Gibson

Elizabeth Warren launches 2020 presidential campaign

10:16

MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson discusses Elizabeth Warren’s presidential announcement with MSNBC Senior Politics Editor Beth Fouhy, Republican strategist Noelle Nikpour, and Chris Lu, former assistant to President Obama.Feb. 9, 2019

