Kendis Gibson

Andrew Doyle discusses Trump's border emergency declaration

03:36

Andrew Doyle discusses Trump's border emergency declaration MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson discusses the legal challenges of President Trump’s National Emergency declaration to build a border wall with Andrew Boyle of the Brennan Center for Justice.Feb. 16, 2019

  • Jussie Smollett Acquaintance: ‘All of the doubt surrounding this case is enraging.’

    03:38

  • Former Watergate Prosecutor: ‘Manafort is in a lot of trouble’

    06:51

  • Attorney: It would be ‘malpractice’ not to use Trump’s emergency declaration speech in a lawsuit

    03:36

  • Watch full speech: Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces her 2020 presidential bid in Minneapolis

    23:40

  • AMI is ‘extorting’ Bezos: former federal prosecutor

    07:28

  • Analyst: ‘Roger Stone is walking himself into a gag order’

    07:42

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All