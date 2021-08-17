Women fear losing rights under Taliban rule

The Taliban today are telling Afghans that there is nothing to fear now that the country is back firmly under their control. But thousands of Afghans aren't waiting to see if that's true, as the Taliban's history of human rights abuses and their disastrous record with women and girls triggers old, but very real, fears. Joining Geoff Bennett to discuss is Photojournalist and author Lynsey Addario, who for two decades covered women in the country, and former BBC Persian Journalist Nasrin Nawa, whose sister is still in Afghanistan. Aug. 17, 2021