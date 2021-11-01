Will the Virginia governor's race be a referendum on Biden or Trump?

University of Virginia Professor of Politics, Jennifer Lawless, and University of Virginia Miller Center Senior Fellow, Mary Kate Cary, joined Chris Jansing live from Richmond, Virginia to preview Tuesday's high-stakes gubernatorial election there. They discuss what the race could signal for the 2022 midterms and how former President Donald Trump's influence could impact the results. "What Glenn Youngkin is trying to do is have his cake and eat it too," Lawless said.Nov. 1, 2021