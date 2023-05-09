Why Trump was found liable for sexual abuse but not rape in E. Jean Carroll trial

- Now Playing
Why Trump was found liable for sexual abuse but not rape in E. Jean Carroll trial01:24
- UP NEXT
Carroll's attorneys argued 'Access Hollywood' tape was Trump's confession05:10
How the verdict in E. Jean Carroll case impacts Trump politically03:48
Katy Tur reads verdict: Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll03:33
Why do evangelicals continue to stand behind Trump?13:14
Liz Cheney releases new ad blasting Donald Trump03:21
Radical right wing mass violence sits dangerously close to Republican politics10:57
Jury hears closing arguments, begins deliberations in Carroll lawsuit against Trump05:50
Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in closing arguments I Melber report08:08
Biden approval rating at new low, over half of voters support charging Trump03:21
Trump deposition tapes in E. Jean Carroll case released05:24
‘To Donald all women look alike’: Trump expert on his deposition played during civil rape trial10:03
Trump defends Access Hollywood tape: Stars have 'historically' grabbed women08:39
See Donald Trump under oath: Legal vet sees trouble in civil rape trial testimony06:55
Trump rape trial: See the tape of Trump under oath that jurors watched in court04:08
Trump defends comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape during deposition: 'True with stars'03:28
Watch all released portions of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll case48:26
Trump insults attorney, confuses E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife in deposition video03:01
Trump distances himself from GOP ahead of 2024 run05:08
