Why one Virginia school district has become a major flashpoint in national politics 

A Loudoun County, Virginia school district is under fire after a A 14-year-old male student was accused of sexually assaulting a female classmate in a bathroom at Stone Bridge High in May. The student was transferred to a different high school, Broad Run High, where he allegedly assaulted another female student. As the family of the Stone Bridge High victim said the boy identifies as gender fluid and was wearing a skirt on the day of the attack in May, the case has garnered attention from those who are against gender-neutral restrooms, or allowing transgender students to use the restroom of their choice. Oct. 27, 2021