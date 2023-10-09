Why Netanyahu's call for unity government may be complicated

'I want my son': Israeli mother asks for information after child disappears from festival05:25
John Kirby: U.S. 'closely coordinating' with officials on status of Americans in Israel07:00
Why Netanyahu's call for unity government may be complicated05:52
Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside04:48
'Together we will win': Netanyahu addresses war with Hamas06:16
'Absolute terror': American living in Israel speaks after relatives were kidnapped03:13
Dennis Ross: ‘I don’t even exclude the possibility that Israel will’ end up reoccupying Gaza06:12
David Ignatius: Most Israelis didn't imagine something like this could happen02:39
ADL director: This was a pre-planned massacre12:17
Hamas threatens to start executing hostages01:13
Fmr. CIA head John Brennan: Hamas’ assault on Israel has ‘been brewing for many, many years’07:12
Mother of Israeli hostages: ‘There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers.’05:43
Israeli emergency responder: 'We need to help these people'04:30
EMT: Volunteers did 'everything they could' to provide care amid Hamas attacks03:35
More than 100 have been taken hostage during attacks on Israel03:22
House member condemns Hamas' 'heinous, criminal, inhumane' attack06:50
‘A pogrom’: Father on daughter, son-in-law killed in Israel attacks07:20
'We are getting ready to fight back,' says former Israeli amb. to the UN04:53
'Incoming fire' as Richard Engel reports from near Gaza Strip03:48
