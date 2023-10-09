IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'I want my son': Israeli mother asks for information after child disappears from festival

    05:25

  • John Kirby: U.S. 'closely coordinating' with officials on status of Americans in Israel

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    Why Netanyahu's call for unity government may be complicated

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside

    04:48

  • 'Together we will win': Netanyahu addresses war with Hamas

    06:16

  • 'Absolute terror': American living in Israel speaks after relatives were kidnapped

    03:13

  • Dennis Ross: ‘I don’t even exclude the possibility that Israel will’ end up reoccupying Gaza

    06:12

  • David Ignatius: Most Israelis didn't imagine something like this could happen

    02:39

  • ADL director: This was a pre-planned massacre

    12:17

  • Hamas threatens to start executing hostages

    01:13

  • Fmr. CIA head John Brennan: Hamas’ assault on Israel has ‘been brewing for many, many years’

    07:12

  • Mother of Israeli hostages: ‘There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers.’

    05:43

  • Israeli emergency responder: 'We need to help these people'

    04:30

  • EMT: Volunteers did 'everything they could' to provide care amid Hamas attacks

    03:35

  • More than 100 have been taken hostage during attacks on Israel

    03:22

  • House member condemns Hamas' 'heinous, criminal, inhumane' attack

    06:50

  • ‘A pogrom’: Father on daughter, son-in-law killed in Israel attacks

    07:20

  • 'We are getting ready to fight back,' says former Israeli amb. to the UN

    04:53

  • 'Incoming fire' as Richard Engel reports from near Gaza Strip

    03:48

Katy Tur

Why Netanyahu's call for unity government may be complicated

05:52

Independent journalist Noga Tarnopolsky joins MSNBC from Jerusalem with analysis of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Monday remarks.Oct. 9, 2023

  • 'I want my son': Israeli mother asks for information after child disappears from festival

    05:25

  • John Kirby: U.S. 'closely coordinating' with officials on status of Americans in Israel

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    Why Netanyahu's call for unity government may be complicated

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside

    04:48

  • 'Together we will win': Netanyahu addresses war with Hamas

    06:16

  • 'Absolute terror': American living in Israel speaks after relatives were kidnapped

    03:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All