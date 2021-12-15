What the child tax credit means for American families

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What the child tax credit means for American families04:22
The final expanded child tax credit payment goes out today. Katy Tur spoke to Jennina Gorman, single mom of five, about how important the credit is in helping her family make ends meet.Dec. 15, 2021
