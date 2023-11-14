IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    WH: U.S. intel confirms Hamas using Al-Shifa hospital to conceal military operations

    02:53
    Sen. Whitehouse: New SCOTUS code 'misses the bulk of the problem'

    04:54

  SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher details 'historic' labor deal

    07:27

  'It's all about closing the margins': What 2023's election results mean for Biden in 2024

    06:46

  10 alleged Gambino family crime members arrested in New York

    01:44

  Suspect in custody for murder of Detroit Jewish leader, Samantha Woll

    01:46

  Growing concerns among Democrats over Biden's re-election campaign amid new polls

    02:44

  Netanyahu war cabinet member: Israel will have 'overriding security' in Gaza after war

    10:22

  Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on calls for ceasefire 'There's no simple answer'

    05:57

  Why Trump did not face cross-examination in New York fraud trial

    03:23

  'It's a very difficult time' Jewish college students on clashes on campus

    06:44

  Hostage negotiations between Israel and Gaza stall

    11:05

  Gershon Baskin: 'Clock is ticking' to free hostages in Gaza. 'We're at a decisive moment'

    10:38

  At least 79 Americans and family members escaped Gaza in last two days

    02:42

  'This is a horrific mistake' Former IDF soldier on why Gaza incursion may not bring peace

    05:23

  US Citizen stuck in Gaza, 'Airstrikes continue to happen nearby' even in the south

    06:27

  John Kirby on Middle East attacks on US troops: 'We're not trying to start a war'

    06:11

  Netanyahu advisor on plan to move Gazans to Egypt: 'It won't be accepted' by government

    08:18

  Senate confirms Jack Lew as U.S. ambassador to Israel

    02:39

Katy Tur

WH: U.S. intel confirms Hamas using Al-Shifa hospital to conceal military operations

02:53

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the White House has intel that Hamas and other militants in Gaza are using hospitals to hide in and keep hostages. Nov. 14, 2023

