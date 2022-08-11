We're about to know exactly why the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago

MSNBC's Chuck Rosenberg joins Katy Tur to break down Attorney General's announcement Thursday that the Department of Justice has moved to unseal the warrant that led to the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Rosenberg also lauds Garland's defense of the Justice Department from "unfounded" attacks made by allies of Trump.Aug. 11, 2022