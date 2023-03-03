IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Walgreens will not sell abortion pills in states where GOP attorneys general object

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Special counsel asks judge to compel Pence to testify before grand jury

    02:22

  • Tucker Carlson says he has access to thousands of hours of Jan. 6 video footage

    02:57

  • NYT: Georgia grand jury forewoman says indictments in election probe 'not a short list'

    06:59

  • East Palestine Mayor on derailment aftermath: 'We're in this for a long haul'

    07:03

  • 'We have crowdsourced the invasion of aliens' Neil deGrasse Tyson on flying objects

    04:49

  • John Kirby on unidentified flying objects: 'We're still learning things'

    08:42

  • 3 students are victims of deadly Michigan State University shooting

    04:28

  • Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan D.A. for 15th time

    03:18

  • Rep. Ro Khanna on ChatGPT and the rise of AI 'It needs to be used thoughtfully'

    04:35

  • Over 7,000 deaths reported from Turkey and Syria earthquakes

    03:04

  • 'A bit of a throwback to Cold War vintage technology' technical expert on Chinese balloon

    05:37

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%

    02:00

  • 'He should resign' Nassau County Exec. on Rep. Santos recusing himself from committees

    03:52

  • Rep. Donalds on debt ceiling fight in Congress: 'That's what negotiations are for'

    07:12

  • 'We can't take it for granted' Richard Haass on telling the story of democracy

    05:15

  • Justice Department files lawsuit against Google over digital advertising

    02:56

  • CA State Sen. on Monterey Park Shooting: 'A lot of trauma, a lot of guilt'

    04:09

  • First March For Life since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    02:52

  • Chris Krebs breaks down TikTok and security 'It's not just one threat.'

    05:08

Katy Tur

Walgreens will not sell abortion pills in states where GOP attorneys general object

02:45

Walgreens announced that it will stop distributing abortion pills in 20 states where Republican attorneys general object. The states sent a letter to the company saying they could face legal consequences if they continued to sell the medication. NBC's Chloe Atkins reports.March 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Walgreens will not sell abortion pills in states where GOP attorneys general object

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Special counsel asks judge to compel Pence to testify before grand jury

    02:22

  • Tucker Carlson says he has access to thousands of hours of Jan. 6 video footage

    02:57

  • NYT: Georgia grand jury forewoman says indictments in election probe 'not a short list'

    06:59

  • East Palestine Mayor on derailment aftermath: 'We're in this for a long haul'

    07:03

  • 'We have crowdsourced the invasion of aliens' Neil deGrasse Tyson on flying objects

    04:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All