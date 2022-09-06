IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows Georgia county official escort Trump operatives into election office

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    'We need to be bold' Education Sec. Cardona on addressing pandemic's effects on learning

    04:53

  • Victim of school shooting speaks out as shooter may get parole after 25 years

    08:51

  • Retiring Secret Service official Tony Ornato will cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

    02:03

  • Judge appears likely to grant DOJ request to block restrictive Idaho abortion law

    01:41

  • 'They are sentencing this young girl to having a baby' FL State Sen. on teen abortion case

    04:51

  • 'A clear pattern of behavior' Fmr. FBI agent on law enforcement threats after Mar-a-Lago

    05:54

  • 'It's a detriment to all of our kids" Texas parent on school district banning of 41 books

    04:35

  • Judge orders DOJ to submit redactions before unsealing portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

    01:09

  • Florida court rules teen is not 'mature enough' to have an abortion

    05:08

  • Man arrested 19 months after allegedly storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:26

  • 'We made a number of mistakes' Gen. Petraeus on Afghanistan, one year after its fall

    06:46

  • Employee monitoring software is on the rise, 'a huge change in how work is measured'

    04:11

  • 'We made a number of mistakes' Gen. Petraeus on Afghanistan, one year after its fall

    06:46

  • Giuliani told he's the target of 2020 Georgia election investigation

    02:37

  • Rep. Jim Himes; '100% confident' inflation bill will pass the house'

    06:51

  • Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant obtained by NBC News reveals items of suspicion

    04:16

  • Breaking down AG Garland's bombshell request to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    05:42

  • Doug Mastriano did not answer questions during Jan. 6 interview

    01:49

  • Republicans express anger on Mar-a-Lago raid, with some notable exceptions

    04:34

Katy Tur

Video shows Georgia county official escort Trump operatives into election office

02:10

New surveillance video shows Cathy Latham, former Coffee County Republican Chairwoman, escorting two Trump operatives into a Georgia county election office the same day voting systems were allegedly breached. NBC's Blayne Alexander reports.Sept. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Video shows Georgia county official escort Trump operatives into election office

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    'We need to be bold' Education Sec. Cardona on addressing pandemic's effects on learning

    04:53

  • Victim of school shooting speaks out as shooter may get parole after 25 years

    08:51

  • Retiring Secret Service official Tony Ornato will cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

    02:03

  • Judge appears likely to grant DOJ request to block restrictive Idaho abortion law

    01:41

  • 'They are sentencing this young girl to having a baby' FL State Sen. on teen abortion case

    04:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All