IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Special counsel will seek indictment of Hunter Biden by end of September

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Video shows convicted murderer climbing wall to escape Pennsylvania prison

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Judge denies Chesebro motion to sever Georgia election case from Powell

    03:12

  • 'Tremendous hope' Parent of Parkland victim on Biden's new gun regulation proposal

    06:34

  • Council of Economic Advisers chairman on 'disinflation': why consumer spending is up

    04:25

  • 'Response is a team sport' Former FEMA Admin on Hurricane Idalia relief

    05:40

  • Gainesville, FL Mayor on Hurricane Idalia: 'We came out on the better end of this'

    04:34

  • Police: Motive in deadly UNC shooting still under investigation

    05:05

  • 'It was terrifying': UNC students react to police lockdown

    01:47

  • UNC campus on lockdown after report of shots fired

    03:31

  • Rudy Giuliani speaks following booking at Fulton County jail

    07:30

  • Meadows asks judge to move Georgia case to federal court or prevent DA from arresting him

    02:34

  • Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis' bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    02:35

  • Trump's bond set at $200,000 in Georgia election interference case

    01:32

  • Georgia judge orders $100,000 bond for Trump ally John Eastman

    01:33

  • Questions still remain after Maui fires: 'We don't have all the facts available'

    04:27

  • Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn

    05:37

  • Biden highlights benefits of Inflation Reduction Act on anniversary of passage

    06:13

  • FEMA on support efforts in Maui 'Absolutely heartbreaking experience'

    06:20

  • Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 4

    01:02

Katy Tur

Video shows convicted murderer climbing wall to escape Pennsylvania prison

04:16

Police have released video of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante climbing a wall to escape from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania. NBC News' Emilie Ikeda reports as he remains at large for the seventh day.Sept. 6, 2023

  • Special counsel will seek indictment of Hunter Biden by end of September

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Video shows convicted murderer climbing wall to escape Pennsylvania prison

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Judge denies Chesebro motion to sever Georgia election case from Powell

    03:12

  • 'Tremendous hope' Parent of Parkland victim on Biden's new gun regulation proposal

    06:34

  • Council of Economic Advisers chairman on 'disinflation': why consumer spending is up

    04:25

  • 'Response is a team sport' Former FEMA Admin on Hurricane Idalia relief

    05:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All