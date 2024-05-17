IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assaulting then-girlfriend in 2016
May 17, 202404:06
  • Now Playing

    Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assaulting then-girlfriend in 2016

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Contest of self-humiliation': David Frum on what Trump is looking for in a VP pick

    07:12

  • Trump 'paying close attention' to defense questioning Michael Cohen over his businesses

    05:10

  • 'Not the end of the story': What to expect in Michael Cohen's re-direct

    07:14

  • How classrooms became the battleground of race and gender: an author’s extensive reporting

    05:10

  • 'Pretty stone faced': Jury in Trump's hush money trial is 'hard to read'

    03:48

  • Cohen is 'far too defensive' on cross-examination: Former U.S. attorney

    06:48

  • 'Knee deep into the cult of Donald Trump': Defense asks Cohen if he was obsessed with Trump

    09:01

  • 'No doubt' Trump has 'degraded' our 'social and political norms': Jeremy Peters

    04:56

  • 'Everybody knew' that Stormy Daniels' story was being 'covered up due to the election': Adam Pollock

    06:59

  • ‘Problem of imprecision’ in Biden’s communication on Israel: Rep. Wasserman

    05:50

  • 'The whole world is watching': Michael Cohen to testify Monday at Trump's trial

    05:46

  • Prosecution trying to paint Trump as someone who is 'intensely involved in every step'

    09:39

  • Michael Cohen is the 'only one' who can say if Trump was aware of falsification of business records

    04:41

  • Ex-Trump aide describes how he dictated tweets as president

    00:42

  • Trump's Georgia election interference trial won't happen 'anytime in the near future'

    07:22

  • 'Pipe dream': Marjorie Taylor Greene backs down on threat to oust House Speaker Johnson

    06:01

  • 'Red herring': Stormy Daniels questioned by Trump's defense team on defamation case

    06:17

  • 'Very unusual, historic period': Stormy Daniels testifies amid presidential election heating up

    07:00

  • Judge denies Trump’s motion for mistrial in hush money trial

    04:11

Katy Tur

Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assaulting then-girlfriend in 2016

04:06

Surveillance video appears to show Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura in 2016. NBC News' Chloe Melas joins Katy Tur to report more on the incident.May 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assaulting then-girlfriend in 2016

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Contest of self-humiliation': David Frum on what Trump is looking for in a VP pick

    07:12

  • Trump 'paying close attention' to defense questioning Michael Cohen over his businesses

    05:10

  • 'Not the end of the story': What to expect in Michael Cohen's re-direct

    07:14

  • How classrooms became the battleground of race and gender: an author’s extensive reporting

    05:10

  • 'Pretty stone faced': Jury in Trump's hush money trial is 'hard to read'

    03:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All