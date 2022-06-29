19 found guilty on all charges in 2015 Paris attack trial

- Now Playing
19 found guilty on all charges in 2015 Paris attack trial03:07
- UP NEXT
'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion04:58
'He actively took steps to make this happen' What Hutchinson's Jan 6 testimony reveals11:02
'That was stunning to me' January 6th Committee member on Hutchinson's testimony09:28
'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony12:19
'I'm preparing for a very hard, long, fight' Jim Obergefell on a post-Roe America05:05
'We are not going to be able to hold the line' Protecting abortions is moving to states05:35
Rep. Luria on Jan 6th and Jeffrey Clark: 'His actions are really central' to fifth hearing06:49
Jan. 6 hearings to move to July: 'It's important we allow the American people to process'04:32
Rep. Raskin: 'A lot of people believe in democracy and are willing to stand up for it'02:38
Jan 6th hearings Day 4: Breaking down Shaye Moss's emotional testimony12:08
Former FBI Official: Jan 6. Hearings show 'what accountability might look like'09:45
Rep. Aguilar on Jan 6 Hearings: 'We need to speak to a broader audience'06:15
'We are at a time of war' Biden advisor on his message to oil companies06:45
Day three of Jan. 6 hearings: 'Smoking guns' reveal Trump's plot13:39
Breaking down day 3 of Jan 6 hearings: DOJ asks for testimony transcripts07:00
'I'd been running away from it' Katy Tur on telling her story in new memoir, 'Rough Draft'10:00
Federal Reserve announces interest rate increase of 0.75%00:48
Senators move forward with bipartisan gun law framework02:51
'We trust the Attorney General' Rep. Raskin on whether DOJ should pursue Trump06:53
- Now Playing
19 found guilty on all charges in 2015 Paris attack trial03:07
- UP NEXT
'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion04:58
'He actively took steps to make this happen' What Hutchinson's Jan 6 testimony reveals11:02
'That was stunning to me' January 6th Committee member on Hutchinson's testimony09:28
'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony12:19
'I'm preparing for a very hard, long, fight' Jim Obergefell on a post-Roe America05:05
Play All