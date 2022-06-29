IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Now Playing

    19 found guilty on all charges in 2015 Paris attack trial

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion

    04:58

  • 'He actively took steps to make this happen' What Hutchinson's Jan 6 testimony reveals

    11:02

  • 'That was stunning to me' January 6th Committee member on Hutchinson's testimony

    09:28

  • 'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

    12:19

  • 'I'm preparing for a very hard, long, fight' Jim Obergefell on a post-Roe America

    05:05

  • 'We are not going to be able to hold the line' Protecting abortions is moving to states

    05:35

  • Rep. Luria on Jan 6th and Jeffrey Clark: 'His actions are really central' to fifth hearing

    06:49

  • Jan. 6 hearings to move to July: 'It's important we allow the American people to process'

    04:32

  • Rep. Raskin: 'A lot of people believe in democracy and are willing to stand up for it'

    02:38

  • Jan 6th hearings Day 4: Breaking down Shaye Moss's emotional testimony

    12:08

  • Former FBI Official: Jan 6. Hearings show 'what accountability might look like'

    09:45

  • Rep. Aguilar on Jan 6 Hearings: 'We need to speak to a broader audience'

    06:15

  • 'We are at a time of war' Biden advisor on his message to oil companies

    06:45

  • Day three of Jan. 6 hearings: 'Smoking guns' reveal Trump's plot

    13:39

  • Breaking down day 3 of Jan 6 hearings: DOJ asks for testimony transcripts

    07:00

  • 'I'd been running away from it' Katy Tur on telling her story in new memoir, 'Rough Draft'

    10:00

  • Federal Reserve announces interest rate increase of 0.75%

    00:48

  • Senators move forward with bipartisan gun law framework

    02:51

  • 'We trust the Attorney General' Rep. Raskin on whether DOJ should pursue Trump

    06:53

19 found guilty on all charges in 2015 Paris attack trial

03:07

A court found 19 men guilty on all counts for their involvement in the 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people. One person was found not guilty. NBC News Kelly Cobiella details the biggest criminal trial in French history. June 29, 2022

