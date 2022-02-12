IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A systemic incident of poor behavior’: NFL forced to confront its diversity issues 

    06:34

  • ‘We have a unique opportunity’: California could become the first state to pay Black Americans reparations 

    05:27

  • The significance of Queen Elizabeth naming Camilla ‘queen consort’

    04:25

  • How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine

    03:26

  • January 6 committee subpoenas 14 individuals who acted as 'alternate electors'

    04:00

  • ‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve 

    04:29

  • Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr 

    04:42

  • Jan. 6 committee chairman confirms panel has had ‘conversations' with former AG William Barr

    02:35

  • Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack

    01:10

  • Stephanie Grisham on Ivanka Trump Expectations

    04:56

  • Anti-Covid vaccine mandate protesters gather in Washington, D.C.

    02:22

  • Fmr. Pence advisor says time for ex-VP to come forward and tell Americans what he saw 

    05:44

  • Velshi: The inaction of 3 Cowardly Fmr Minneapolis Cops Has Sparked Action

    04:00

  • CO Secretary of State: Attacks on American confidence and elections are “getting worse”

    04:23

  • Biden-Harris Administration pushes for reset as it enters second year in White House

    07:41

  • Florida GOP priority: protect White people's feelings

    05:30

  • Russia denies plot to install puppet government in Ukraine

    06:37

  • State Attacks on Voting Rights

    05:43

Katy Tur

US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'

01:31

Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy to talk about the FDA’s decision to postpone their review of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5. Dr. Murthy talk says the FDA’s decision to wait was an example of the FDA “not compromising on it’s standards.”Feb. 12, 2022

  • Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A systemic incident of poor behavior’: NFL forced to confront its diversity issues 

    06:34

  • ‘We have a unique opportunity’: California could become the first state to pay Black Americans reparations 

    05:27

  • The significance of Queen Elizabeth naming Camilla ‘queen consort’

    04:25

  • How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine

    03:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All