US Senate candidate Gary Chambers talks cannabis reform after smoking in new campaign ad
Social Justice advocate and US Senate candidate, Gary Chambers, turned heads when he released a campaign ad where he smoked marijuana, advocating for cannabis reform. Katy Tur sat down with Chambers to discus the possible impact of cannabis legislation and what else to expect from Chamber's campaign.Jan. 19, 2022
