Unpacking the Supreme Court's decision to take up Trump's Immunity Case
Feb. 29, 202407:30

Katy Tur

Unpacking the Supreme Court's decision to take up Trump's Immunity Case

07:30

Katy Tur spoke with NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, Laura Jarrett, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, Lisa Rubin, and Former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Committee, Timothy Heaphy about the Supreme Court's decision to consider Trump's Immunity case.Feb. 29, 2024

