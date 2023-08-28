IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'It was terrifying': UNC students react to police lockdown

Katy Tur

'It was terrifying': UNC students react to police lockdown

01:47

Two students at the University of North Carolina recall how they reacted after they received reports of an armed and dangerous person on campus and saw the law enforcement response.Aug. 28, 2023

    'It was terrifying': UNC students react to police lockdown

