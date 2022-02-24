'We are facing death': Ukrainian journalist describes hiding in bomb shelter as Russia invades
Thousands are fleeing Kyiv as Russia invades multiple cities. Ukrainian journalist Oleksiy Sorokin explained the situation as “depressing and scary,” and said residents are “preparing for the worst” as the overnight hours come. Feb. 24, 2022
'The question now in Kyiv is whether we will we survive' Ukrainian journalist on invasion
