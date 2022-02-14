IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine president warns Russian attack will come Wednesday

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'

    01:42

  • US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'

    01:31

  • Hertz customer falsely accused of theft spent 7 months in jail: 'I missed a whole lot.'

    06:01

  • Gov. Murphy on lifting school mask mandate: 'This gets us in the right place.'

    07:17

  • 'We have to get this right' former CIA officer on finding answers on Havana Syndrome

    03:59

  • David Crosby on Spotify: 'We don't feel that it's a place we want to be'

    05:31

  • 'You're just erasing identities as a whole' Student and Author on the impact of book bans

    06:02

  • Senate Democrats hope to move quickly on Supreme Court vacancy

    02:32

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' from seven states

    02:03

  • 'Rates have to go up, and it's not going to be easy.' What's next for the Federal Reserve.

    01:44

  • Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March

    02:36

  • Serbian magnate talks censorship, says population is "living in the Matrix"

    05:05

  • Texas man arrested for making threats to Georgia election officials

    01:34

  • Jan. 6 committee reviewing Trump documents, draft of executive order on voting machines

    06:19

  • US Senate candidate Gary Chambers talks cannabis reform after smoking in new campaign ad

    04:36

  • White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

    03:16

  • Senate Democrats force debate on voting rights reform

    03:13

  • The troubling connection between Veterans and extremist militias

    05:59

  • Ex-wife of Oath Keepers leader claims he was 'fulfilling his own mythology'

    03:35

Katy Tur

Ukraine president warns Russian attack will come Wednesday

02:09

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a Facebook post that warns an attack from Russia will come on February 16 and calls for it to be a "Day of Unity" in Ukraine. NBC's Erin McLaughlin has details.Feb. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine president warns Russian attack will come Wednesday

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'

    01:42

  • US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'

    01:31

  • Hertz customer falsely accused of theft spent 7 months in jail: 'I missed a whole lot.'

    06:01

  • Gov. Murphy on lifting school mask mandate: 'This gets us in the right place.'

    07:17

  • 'We have to get this right' former CIA officer on finding answers on Havana Syndrome

    03:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All