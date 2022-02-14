Ukraine president warns Russian attack will come Wednesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a Facebook post that warns an attack from Russia will come on February 16 and calls for it to be a "Day of Unity" in Ukraine. NBC's Erin McLaughlin has details.Feb. 14, 2022
