U.S. soldier detained in Russia
May 6, 2024
    U.S. soldier detained in Russia

U.S. soldier detained in Russia

01:19

A U.S. soldier was detained in Russia after being accused of stealing from a woman. The soldier was stationed in South Korea and traveled to Russia on his own, according to U.S. officials. May 6, 2024

    U.S. soldier detained in Russia

