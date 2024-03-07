IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S.'s first IVF baby on AL ruling: 'When I was born...the same debate was happening'
March 7, 202406:02
U.S.'s first IVF baby on AL ruling: 'When I was born...the same debate was happening'

06:02

Katy Tur spoke to Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Elizabeth Carr, the first baby in the U.S. born through IVF about the Alabama Supreme Court ruling and what they want to hear from President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.March 7, 2024

