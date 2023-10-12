IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. intel indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack

    04:40

  • Israel: Gaza water and power supply will remain off until hostages are freed

    05:10

  • 'Our goal is to cripple Hamas': Netanyahu advisor on potential ground assault of Gaza

    09:07

  • Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

    04:56

  • Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

    07:03

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Oren: There will be efforts to minimize people in densely populated warzone

    05:19

  • Jewish Council Public Affairs CEO: Bias-motivated violence 'was a crisis long before’ war in Gaza

    04:05

  • Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Hamas’s ‘entire existence’ is ‘eradication of Israel’ and ‘Jewish people’

    03:34

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Refreezing Iranian funds ‘is a great move,’ names Iran as ‘actor behind the scenes’

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    U.S., Qatar agree to block Iran from accessing $6 billion fund

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces dropping leaflets in Gaza warning of bombings as power is out

    02:00

  • Gaza resident describes being 'scared' amid airstrike attacks

    04:51

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

    00:51

  • Blinken in Tel Aviv: U.S. stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Israel

    03:16

  • 'Overwhelming': Blinken recalls seeing graphic images from the Hamas attack on Israel

    03:24

  • 'These were pro-Hamas letters...Let's be exact': Joe reacts to framing of Harvard student letter

    07:21

  • Israel intensifies response at southern border ahead of ground invasion

    05:14

  • 'We don't know what to do': Israeli uncle speaks about missing niece

    07:14

  • American doctor trapped in Gaza: Area hospitals 'always overrun'

    06:37

  • Blinken meets with survivor of music festival attack in Israel

    02:26

Katy Tur

U.S., Qatar agree to block Iran from accessing $6 billion fund

01:51

The U.S. and Qatar have agreed to block Iran from accessing the $6 billion it gained access to as part of a prisoner swap deal in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel.Oct. 12, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    U.S. intel indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack

    04:40

  • Israel: Gaza water and power supply will remain off until hostages are freed

    05:10

  • 'Our goal is to cripple Hamas': Netanyahu advisor on potential ground assault of Gaza

    09:07

  • Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

    04:56

  • Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

    07:03

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Oren: There will be efforts to minimize people in densely populated warzone

    05:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All