U.S. Navy aircraft had 'close encounter' with Russians over Mediterranean Sea last weekend
01:34
Share this -
copied
Three U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft had close encounters with multiple Russian jets flying over the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend. The U.S. planes were in international waters at the time of the intercepts, according to the Pentagon. No one was injured, but two defense officials said the intercepts were unprofessional on the U.S. side. NBC News Pentagon correspondent Courtney Kube reports. Feb. 16, 2022
Now Playing
U.S. Navy aircraft had 'close encounter' with Russians over Mediterranean Sea last weekend
01:34
UP NEXT
Mother of Sandy Hook victim hopes lawsuit with gun manufacturer will help ‘make practices safer’
05:09
Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'
01:42
US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'
01:31
Hertz customer falsely accused of theft spent 7 months in jail: 'I missed a whole lot.'
06:01
Gov. Murphy on lifting school mask mandate: 'This gets us in the right place.'