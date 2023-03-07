IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katy Tur

Two Americans returned to U.S. after Mexico kidnapping

05:15

Two of the four Americans who were shot at by gunmen and kidnapped in Mexico are now back in the U.S., according to officials. “We are in the process of working to repatriate the remains of the two Americans who were killed in this incident,“ said State Department spokesman Ned Price.  March 7, 2023

