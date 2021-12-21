Trump told his adoring fans that he got boosted. Then they booed him. 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, former President Donald Trump told his supporters that he got a Covid booster shot. Booed echoed throughout the audience. Dec. 21, 2021
