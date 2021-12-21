IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump told his adoring fans that he got boosted. Then they booed him. 

01:21

In an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, former President Donald Trump told his supporters that he got a Covid booster shot. Booed echoed throughout the audience. Dec. 21, 2021

