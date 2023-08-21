IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's bond set at $200,000 in Georgia election interference case

Former President Trump's bond has been set at $200,000 for the case involving alleged attempts to overturn the state election results in Georgia. MSNBC's Katie Phang reports on the bond agreement and what other restrictions could be included.Aug. 21, 2023

