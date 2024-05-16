IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Key takeaways from Day 18 of Trump's hush money trial 

Trump 'paying close attention' to defense questioning Michael Cohen over his businesses
May 16, 202405:10
    Trump 'paying close attention' to defense questioning Michael Cohen over his businesses

Katy Tur

MSNBC legal analysts Chuck Rosenberg and Catherine Christian join Katy Tur, Andrea Mitchell and Chris Jansing to discuss the atmosphere inside the courtroom as the defense asks Michael Cohen about former President Trump using cash to buy properties.May 16, 2024

    Trump 'paying close attention' to defense questioning Michael Cohen over his businesses

