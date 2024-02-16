IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud trial
Feb. 16, 2024

Katy Tur

A judge has ordered former President Trump to pay $355 million in the New York civil fraud trial against him and his organization and bars him from running businesses in the state for three years.Feb. 16, 2024

